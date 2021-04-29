Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for April 29th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, April 29th:

GasLog Partners LP (GLOP - Free Report) : This company that owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas carriers under multi-year charters has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 22.5% over the last 60 days.

 

GasLog Partners LP Price and Consensus

GasLog Partners LP Price and Consensus

GasLog Partners LP price-consensus-chart | GasLog Partners LP Quote

 

GasLog has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 2.96, compared with 6.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

 

GasLog Partners LP PE Ratio (TTM)

GasLog Partners LP PE Ratio (TTM)

GasLog Partners LP pe-ratio-ttm | GasLog Partners LP Quote

 

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NMM - Free Report) : This company that offers seaborne transportation services for a range of dry cargo commodities has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 47.6% over the last 60 days.

 

Navios Maritime Partners LP Price and Consensus

Navios Maritime Partners LP Price and Consensus

Navios Maritime Partners LP price-consensus-chart | Navios Maritime Partners LP Quote

 

Navios Maritime has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.64, compared with 6.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

 

Navios Maritime Partners LP PE Ratio (TTM)

Navios Maritime Partners LP PE Ratio (TTM)

Navios Maritime Partners LP pe-ratio-ttm | Navios Maritime Partners LP Quote

 

Synchrony Financial (SYF - Free Report) : This consumer financial services company has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 15.7% over the last 60 days.

 

Synchrony Financial Price and Consensus

Synchrony Financial Price and Consensus

Synchrony Financial price-consensus-chart | Synchrony Financial Quote

 

Synchrony Financial has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.47, compared with 43.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

 

Synchrony Financial PE Ratio (TTM)

Synchrony Financial PE Ratio (TTM)

Synchrony Financial pe-ratio-ttm | Synchrony Financial Quote

 

W&T Offshore, Inc. (WTI - Free Report) : This independent oil and natural gas producer has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 35.7% over the last 60 days.

 

W&T Offshore, Inc. Price and Consensus

W&T Offshore, Inc. Price and Consensus

W&T Offshore, Inc. price-consensus-chart | W&T Offshore, Inc. Quote

 

W&T Offshore has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.89, compared with 12.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

 

W&T Offshore, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

W&T Offshore, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

W&T Offshore, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | W&T Offshore, Inc. Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.

These Stocks Are Poised to Soar Past the Pandemic

The COVID-19 outbreak has shifted consumer behavior dramatically, and a handful of high-tech companies have stepped up to keep America running. Right now, investors in these companies have a shot at serious profits. For example, Zoom jumped 108.5% in less than 4 months while most other stocks were sinking.

Our research shows that 5 cutting-edge stocks could skyrocket from the exponential increase in demand for “stay at home” technologies. This could be one of the biggest buying opportunities of this decade, especially for those who get in early.

See the 5 high-tech stocks now>>


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


W&T Offshore, Inc. (WTI) - free report >>

GasLog Partners LP (GLOP) - free report >>

Synchrony Financial (SYF) - free report >>

Navios Maritime Partners LP (NMM) - free report >>

Published in

finance oil-energy transportation