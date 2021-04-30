We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Buy Stocks for April 30th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (ABG - Free Report) : This automotive retailer in the United States has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.1% over the last 60 days.
Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (CVLG - Free Report) : This provider of transportation and logistics services in the United States has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.7% over the last 60 days.
EMCOR Group, Inc. (EME - Free Report) : This provider of electrical and mechanical construction, as well as facilities services, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.9% over the last 60 days.
The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (IPG - Free Report) : This provider of advertising and marketing services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.1% over the last 60 days.
Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (UCTT - Free Report) : This developer and supplier of critical subsystems for the semiconductor capital equipment, flat panel, solar and medical device industries, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.3% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
