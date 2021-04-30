Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for April 30th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, April 30th:

Crocs, Inc. (CROX - Free Report) : This company that designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 46% over the last 60 days.

 

Crocs’ shares gained 25% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s growth of 6.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

 

Boyd Gaming Corporation (BYD - Free Report) : This multi-jurisdictional gaming company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 53.7% over the last 60 days.

 

Boyd Gaming’s shares gained 12.3% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

 

Tenet Healthcare Corporation (THC - Free Report) : This diversified healthcare services company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.2% over the last 60 days.

 

Tenet Healthcare’s shares gained 14.6% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

 

Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM - Free Report) : This company that owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

 

Viper Energy’s shares gained 26.4% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

 

