New Strong Buy Stocks for May 3rd
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Altice USA, Inc. (ATUS - Free Report) : This broadband communications and video services provider in the United States has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.7% over the last 60 days.
Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (ETH - Free Report) : This interior design company and manufacturer and retailer of quality home furnishings has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 26.3% over the last 60 days.
Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (PAG - Free Report) : This acquirer, consolidator and operator of franchised automobile and light truck dealerships and related businesses, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.6% over the last 60 days.
Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (SC - Free Report) : This technology-driven consumer finance company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 67% over the last 60 days.
TOTAL SE (TOT - Free Report) : This integrated oil and gas company, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.3% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
