Image: Shutterstock

Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for May 3rd

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, May 3rd:

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (CAKE - Free Report) : This restaurant company and distributor of cheesecakes has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 81.6% over the last 60 days.

 

The Cheesecake Factory’s shares gained 6.9% over the last one month compared to S&P 500’s rise of 2.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

 

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (PAG - Free Report) : This diversified transportation services company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.6% over the last 60 days.

 

Penske Automotive’s shares gained 6.8% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

 

BankUnited, Inc. (BKU - Free Report) : This bank holding company for BankUnited has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.3% over the last 60 days.

 

BankUnited’s shares gained 5.6% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

 

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (SIGI - Free Report) : This regional insurance holding company carries a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.2% over the last 60 days.

 

Selective Insurance’s shares gained 3.1% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

 

