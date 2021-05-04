In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for May 3rd
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, May 3rd:
Enviva Partners, LP (EVA - Free Report) : This producer and seller of utility-grade wood pellets has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 27.8% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 6.24%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 8.00%.
Navient Corporation (NAVI - Free Report) : This education loan management and business processing solutions has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.2% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.77%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 5.31%.
First Busey Corporation (BUSE - Free Report) : This retail and commercial banking products and services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.5% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.69%, compared with the industry average of 2.38%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.24%.
WesBanco, Inc. (WSBC - Free Report) : This bank holding company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.4% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.62%, compared with the industry average of 2.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.36%.
