We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for May 4th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, May 4th:
Chevron Corporation (CVX - Free Report) : This integrated energy company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 34.9% over the last 60 days.
Chevron Corporation Price and Consensus
Chevron Corporation price-consensus-chart | Chevron Corporation Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 4.89%, compared with the industry average of 1.30%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.42%.
Chevron Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)
Chevron Corporation dividend-yield-ttm | Chevron Corporation Quote
Waterstone Financial, Inc. (WSBF - Free Report) : This bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 33.7% over the last 60 days.
Waterstone Financial, Inc. Price and Consensus
Waterstone Financial, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Waterstone Financial, Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.98%, compared with the industry average of 2.38%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.71%.
Waterstone Financial, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Waterstone Financial, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Waterstone Financial, Inc. Quote
Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (CCOI - Free Report) : This company that specializes in providing businesses with high-speed Internet access, Ethernet transport, and colocation services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 35.8% over the last 60 days.
Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus
Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.97%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.11%.
Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. Quote
First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (FCF - Free Report) : This financial holding company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.8% over the last 60 days.
First Commonwealth Financial Corporation Price and Consensus
First Commonwealth Financial Corporation price-consensus-chart | First Commonwealth Financial Corporation Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.97%, compared with the industry average of 1.92%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.06%.
First Commonwealth Financial Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)
First Commonwealth Financial Corporation dividend-yield-ttm | First Commonwealth Financial Corporation Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.
More Stock News: This Is Bigger than the iPhone!
It could become the mother of all technological revolutions. Apple sold a mere 1 billion iPhones in 10 years but a new breakthrough is expected to generate more than 77 billion devices by 2025, creating a $1.3 trillion market.
Zacks has just released a Special Report that spotlights this fast-emerging phenomenon and 4 tickers for taking advantage of it. If you don't buy now, you may kick yourself in 2022.
Click here for the 4 trades >>