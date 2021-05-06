In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for May 5th
Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, May 5th:
Herc Holdings Inc. (HRI - Free Report) : This company that through its subsidiary Herc Rentals Inc. provides equipment rental suppliers carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 36.6% over the last 60 days.
Herc Holdings Inc. Price and Consensus
Herc Holdings Inc. price-consensus-chart | Herc Holdings Inc. Quote
Herc Holdings has a PEG ratio of 0.43 compared with 2.01 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Herc Holdings Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
Herc Holdings Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Herc Holdings Inc. Quote
TOTAL SE (TOT - Free Report) : This integrated oil and gas company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15% over the last 60 days.
TOTAL SE Price and Consensus
TOTAL SE price-consensus-chart | TOTAL SE Quote
TOTAL has a PEG ratio of 0.55, compared with 0.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
TOTAL SE PEG Ratio (TTM)
TOTAL SE peg-ratio-ttm | TOTAL SE Quote
Columbia Sportswear Company (COLM - Free Report) : This global leader in design, sourcing, marketing and distribution of active outdoor apparel and footwear carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.5% over the last 60 days.
Columbia Sportswear Company Price and Consensus
Columbia Sportswear Company price-consensus-chart | Columbia Sportswear Company Quote
Columbia Sportswear has a PEG ratio of 0.79, compared with 3.96 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Columbia Sportswear Company PEG Ratio (TTM)
Columbia Sportswear Company peg-ratio-ttm | Columbia Sportswear Company Quote
