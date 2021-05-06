In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for May 6th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, May 6th:
Chemung Financial Corporation (CHMG - Free Report) : This holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 25.3% over the last 60 days.
Chemung Financial has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.59, compared with 12.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (SWBI - Free Report) : This company that designs, manufactures and sells firearms has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 1% over the last 60 days.
Smith & Wesson Brands has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.85, compared with 26.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
PulteGroup, Inc. (PHM - Free Report) : This homebuilding company has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 24.5% over the last 60 days.
PulteGroup has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.02, compared with 10.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Washington Prime Group Inc. (WPG - Free Report) : This retail REIT has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 45.5% over the last 60 days.
Washington Prime Group has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 0.52, compared with 9.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
