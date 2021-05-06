In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for May 6th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, May 6th:
Farmers National Banc Corp. (FMNB - Free Report) : This financial holding company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.1% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 2.67%, compared with the industry average of 2.38%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.29%.
BRT Apartments Corp. (BRT - Free Report) : This real estate investment trust has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.5% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.89%, compared with the industry average of 3.28%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.60%.
Flushing Financial Corporation (FFIC - Free Report) : This unitary savings and loan holding company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.5% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.50%, compared with the industry average of 2.38%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.85%.
NBT Bancorp Inc. (NBTB - Free Report) : This financial holding company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.78%, compared with the industry average of 1.92%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.84%.
