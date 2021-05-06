In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for May 6th
Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, May 6th:
AutoNation, Inc. (AN - Free Report) : This automotive retailer carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 27.7% over the last 60 days.
AutoNation, Inc. Price and Consensus
AutoNation, Inc. price-consensus-chart | AutoNation, Inc. Quote
AutoNation has a PEG ratio of 0.89 compared with 1.09 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
AutoNation, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
AutoNation, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | AutoNation, Inc. Quote
Boise Cascade Company (BCC - Free Report) : This wood products manufacturer and building materials distributor carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 46.5% over the last 60 days.
Boise Cascade, L.L.C. Price and Consensus
Boise Cascade, L.L.C. price-consensus-chart | Boise Cascade, L.L.C. Quote
Boise Cascade Co. has a PEG ratio of 0.90, compared with 1.08 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Boise Cascade, L.L.C. PEG Ratio (TTM)
Boise Cascade, L.L.C. peg-ratio-ttm | Boise Cascade, L.L.C. Quote
Columbia Sportswear Company (COLM - Free Report) : This company that designs, markets, and distributes outdoor, active and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories and equipment carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.5% over the last 60 days.
Columbia Sportswear Company Price and Consensus
Columbia Sportswear Company price-consensus-chart | Columbia Sportswear Company Quote
Columbia Sportswear has a PEG ratio of 0.78 compared with 4.06 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Columbia Sportswear Company PEG Ratio (TTM)
Columbia Sportswear Company peg-ratio-ttm | Columbia Sportswear Company Quote
