We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Attention: Zacks.com will be unavailable between 2:00 AM and 8:00 AM EST on Sunday, May 9th for planned maintenance.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Buy Stocks for May 7th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Cabot Corporation (CBT - Free Report) : This specialty chemicals and performance materials company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.1% over the last 60 days.
Cabot Corporation Price and Consensus
Cabot Corporation price-consensus-chart | Cabot Corporation Quote
Owens & Minor, Inc. (OMI - Free Report) : This global healthcare solutions company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.9% over the last 60 days.
Owens & Minor, Inc. Price and Consensus
Owens & Minor, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Owens & Minor, Inc. Quote
ArcBest Corporation (ARCB - Free Report) : This provider of freight transportation services and solutions has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.2% over the last 60 days.
ArcBest Corporation Price and Consensus
ArcBest Corporation price-consensus-chart | ArcBest Corporation Quote
Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (BWFG - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Bankwell Bank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 25.8% over the last 60 days.
Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. Price and Consensus
Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. Quote
Envista Holdings Corporation (NVST - Free Report) : This manufacturer and seller of dental products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.6% over the last 60 days.
Envista Holdings Corporation Price and Consensus
Envista Holdings Corporation price-consensus-chart | Envista Holdings Corporation Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
+1,500% Growth: One of 2021’s Most Exciting Investment Opportunities
In addition to the stocks you read about above, would you like to see Zacks’ top picks to capitalize on the Internet of Things (IoT)? It is one of the fastest-growing technologies in history, with an estimated 77 billion devices to be connected by 2025. That works out to 127 new devices per second.
Zacks has released a special report to help you capitalize on the Internet of Things’s exponential growth. It reveals 4 under-the-radar stocks that could be some of the most profitable holdings in your portfolio in 2021 and beyond.
Click here to download this report FREE >>