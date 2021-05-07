In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for May 7th
Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, May 7th:
MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (MTSI - Free Report) : This company that provides analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.9% over the last 60 days.
MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus
MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. Quote
MACOM Technology Solutions has a PEG ratio of 0.72 compared with 1.71 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. Quote
Herc Holdings Inc. (HRI - Free Report) : This company that through its subsidiary Herc Rentals Inc. provides equipment rental suppliers carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 36.6% over the last 60 days.
Herc Holdings Inc. Price and Consensus
Herc Holdings Inc. price-consensus-chart | Herc Holdings Inc. Quote
Herc Holdings has a PEG ratio of 0.45 compared with 1.87 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Herc Holdings Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
Herc Holdings Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Herc Holdings Inc. Quote
Columbia Sportswear Company (COLM - Free Report) : This global leader in design, sourcing, marketing and distribution of active outdoor apparel and footwear carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.5% over the last 60 days.
Columbia Sportswear Company Price and Consensus
Columbia Sportswear Company price-consensus-chart | Columbia Sportswear Company Quote
Columbia Sportswear has a PEG ratio of 0.78, compared with 3.93 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Columbia Sportswear Company PEG Ratio (TTM)
Columbia Sportswear Company peg-ratio-ttm | Columbia Sportswear Company Quote
