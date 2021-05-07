Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for May 7th

Back to top

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, May 7th:

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (MTSI - Free Report) : This company that provides analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.9% over the last 60 days.

 

MACOM Technology Solutions has a PEG ratio of 0.72 compared with 1.71 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

 

Herc Holdings Inc. (HRI - Free Report) : This company that through its subsidiary Herc Rentals Inc. provides equipment rental suppliers carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 36.6% over the last 60 days.

 

Herc Holdings has a PEG ratio of 0.45 compared with 1.87 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

 

Columbia Sportswear Company (COLM - Free Report) : This global leader in design, sourcing, marketing and distribution of active outdoor apparel and footwear carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.5% over the last 60 days.

 

Columbia Sportswear has a PEG ratio of 0.78, compared with 3.93 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

 

