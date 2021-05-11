Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Buy Stocks for May 10th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Stellantis N.V. (STLA - Free Report) : This company that engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, distribution, and sale of passenger vehicles, pickup trucks, SUVs, and light commercial vehicles has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.9% over the last 60 days.

TOTAL SE (TOT - Free Report) : This integrated oil and gas company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15% over the last 60 days.

Westlake Chemical Corporation (WLK - Free Report) : This manufacturer and marketer of basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 58.6% over the last 60 days.

Gildan Activewear Inc. (GIL - Free Report) : This manufacturer and seller of various apparel products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.1% over the last 60 days.

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (DIN - Free Report) : This company that owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 40.7% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

