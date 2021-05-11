We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Buy Stocks for May 10th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Stellantis N.V. (STLA - Free Report) : This company that engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, distribution, and sale of passenger vehicles, pickup trucks, SUVs, and light commercial vehicles has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.9% over the last 60 days.
Stellantis N.V. Price and Consensus
Stellantis N.V. price-consensus-chart | Stellantis N.V. Quote
TOTAL SE (TOT - Free Report) : This integrated oil and gas company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15% over the last 60 days.
TOTAL SE Price and Consensus
TOTAL SE price-consensus-chart | TOTAL SE Quote
Westlake Chemical Corporation (WLK - Free Report) : This manufacturer and marketer of basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 58.6% over the last 60 days.
Westlake Chemical Corporation Price and Consensus
Westlake Chemical Corporation price-consensus-chart | Westlake Chemical Corporation Quote
Gildan Activewear Inc. (GIL - Free Report) : This manufacturer and seller of various apparel products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.1% over the last 60 days.
Gildan Activewear, Inc. Price and Consensus
Gildan Activewear, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Gildan Activewear, Inc. Quote
Dine Brands Global, Inc. (DIN - Free Report) : This company that owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 40.7% over the last 60 days.
Dine Brands Global, Inc. Price and Consensus
Dine Brands Global, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Dine Brands Global, Inc. Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
