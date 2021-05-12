We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for May 11th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, May 11th:
Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (DCOM - Free Report) : This holding company for Dime Community Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 36.9% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 2.82%, compared with the industry average of 1.94%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.22%.
International Paper Company (IP - Free Report) : This paper and packaging company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.6% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.30%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.19%.
Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (ETH - Free Report) : This interior design company and manufacturer and retailer of quality home furnishings has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 26.8% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.19%, compared with the industry average of 0.36%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.07%.
Waterstone Financial, Inc. (WSBF - Free Report) : This bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 33.7% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.98%, compared with the industry average of 2.35%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.71%.
