New Strong Buy Stocks for May 13th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
ArcBest Corporation (ARCB - Free Report) : This provider of freight transportation services and solutions has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.7% over the last 60 days.
Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (GPI - Free Report) : This automotive retailer has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.7% over the last 60 days.
Tecnoglass Inc. (TGLS - Free Report) : This manufacturer and supplier of architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.8% over the last 60 days.
Univar Solutions Inc. (UNVR - Free Report) : This distributor of specialty chemicals has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15% over the last 60 days.
G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (GIII - Free Report) : This manufacturer and distributor of apparel and accessories has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.5% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
