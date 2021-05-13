Back to top

Image: Shutterstock

Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for May 12th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, May 12th:

CB Financial Services, Inc. (CBFV - Free Report) : This provides various banking products and services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.2% over the last 60 days.

 

CB Financial Services, Inc. Price and Consensus

CB Financial Services, Inc. Price and Consensus

CB Financial Services, Inc. price-consensus-chart | CB Financial Services, Inc. Quote

 

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 4.41%, compared with the industry average of 1.94%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.69%.

 

CB Financial Services, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

CB Financial Services, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

CB Financial Services, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | CB Financial Services, Inc. Quote

 

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (RGR - Free Report) : This company that designs, manufactures, and sells firearms has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 31% over the last 60 days.

 

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Price and Consensus

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Price and Consensus

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Quote

 

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.92%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.28%.

 

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Quote

 

KeyCorp (KEY - Free Report) : This provider of various retail and commercial banking products and services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.9% over the last 60 days.

 

KeyCorp Price and Consensus

KeyCorp Price and Consensus

KeyCorp price-consensus-chart | KeyCorp Quote

 

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.25%, compared with the industry average of 2.39%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.48%.

 

KeyCorp Dividend Yield (TTM)

KeyCorp Dividend Yield (TTM)

KeyCorp dividend-yield-ttm | KeyCorp Quote

 

American National Bankshares Inc. (AMNB - Free Report) : This bank holding company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13% over the last 60 days.

 

American National Bankshares, Inc. Price and Consensus

American National Bankshares, Inc. Price and Consensus

American National Bankshares, Inc. price-consensus-chart | American National Bankshares, Inc. Quote

 

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.11%, compared with the industry average of 1.94%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.17%.

 

American National Bankshares, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

American National Bankshares, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

American National Bankshares, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | American National Bankshares, Inc. Quote

 

