In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
KeyCorp (KEY) - free report >>
Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (RGR) - free report >>
American National Bankshares, Inc. (AMNB) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
KeyCorp (KEY) - free report >>
Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (RGR) - free report >>
American National Bankshares, Inc. (AMNB) - free report >>
Image: Shutterstock
Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for May 12th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, May 12th:
CB Financial Services, Inc. (CBFV - Free Report) : This provides various banking products and services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.2% over the last 60 days.
CB Financial Services, Inc. Price and Consensus
CB Financial Services, Inc. price-consensus-chart | CB Financial Services, Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 4.41%, compared with the industry average of 1.94%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.69%.
CB Financial Services, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
CB Financial Services, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | CB Financial Services, Inc. Quote
Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (RGR - Free Report) : This company that designs, manufactures, and sells firearms has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 31% over the last 60 days.
Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Price and Consensus
Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.92%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.28%.
Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Quote
KeyCorp (KEY - Free Report) : This provider of various retail and commercial banking products and services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.9% over the last 60 days.
KeyCorp Price and Consensus
KeyCorp price-consensus-chart | KeyCorp Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.25%, compared with the industry average of 2.39%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.48%.
KeyCorp Dividend Yield (TTM)
KeyCorp dividend-yield-ttm | KeyCorp Quote
American National Bankshares Inc. (AMNB - Free Report) : This bank holding company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13% over the last 60 days.
American National Bankshares, Inc. Price and Consensus
American National Bankshares, Inc. price-consensus-chart | American National Bankshares, Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.11%, compared with the industry average of 1.94%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.17%.
American National Bankshares, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
American National Bankshares, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | American National Bankshares, Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.
Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2021
In addition to the stocks discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 best buy-and-hold tickers for the entirety of 2021?
Last year's 2020 Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio returned gains as high as +386.8%. Now a brand-new portfolio has been handpicked from over 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these long-term buys.
Access Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2021 today >>