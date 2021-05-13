Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for May 13th

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, May 13th:

Tecnoglass Inc. (TGLS - Free Report) : This company that manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.8% over the last 60 days.

 

Tecnoglass has a PEG ratio of 0.67 compared with 1.21 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

 

Gildan Activewear Inc. (GIL - Free Report) : This manufacturer and seller of various apparel products carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 24.7% over the last 60 days.

 

Gildan Activewear has a PEG ratio of 0.65 compared with 2.05 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

 

AutoNation, Inc. (AN - Free Report) : This automotive retailer carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 27.7% over the last 60 days.

 

AutoNation has a PEG ratio of 0.84, compared with 1.01 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

 

Columbia Sportswear Company (COLM - Free Report) : This company that designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.5% over the last 60 days.

 

Columbia Sportswear has a PEG ratio of 0.75, compared with 2.05 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

 

