In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Columbia Sportswear Company (COLM) - free report >>
AutoNation, Inc. (AN) - free report >>
Gildan Activewear, Inc. (GIL) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Columbia Sportswear Company (COLM) - free report >>
AutoNation, Inc. (AN) - free report >>
Gildan Activewear, Inc. (GIL) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for May 13th
Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, May 13th:
Tecnoglass Inc. (TGLS - Free Report) : This company that manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.8% over the last 60 days.
Tecnoglass Inc. Price and Consensus
Tecnoglass Inc. price-consensus-chart | Tecnoglass Inc. Quote
Tecnoglass has a PEG ratio of 0.67 compared with 1.21 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Tecnoglass Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
Tecnoglass Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Tecnoglass Inc. Quote
Gildan Activewear Inc. (GIL - Free Report) : This manufacturer and seller of various apparel products carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 24.7% over the last 60 days.
Gildan Activewear, Inc. Price and Consensus
Gildan Activewear, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Gildan Activewear, Inc. Quote
Gildan Activewear has a PEG ratio of 0.65 compared with 2.05 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Gildan Activewear, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
Gildan Activewear, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Gildan Activewear, Inc. Quote
AutoNation, Inc. (AN - Free Report) : This automotive retailer carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 27.7% over the last 60 days.
AutoNation, Inc. Price and Consensus
AutoNation, Inc. price-consensus-chart | AutoNation, Inc. Quote
AutoNation has a PEG ratio of 0.84, compared with 1.01 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
AutoNation, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
AutoNation, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | AutoNation, Inc. Quote
Columbia Sportswear Company (COLM - Free Report) : This company that designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.5% over the last 60 days.
Columbia Sportswear Company Price and Consensus
Columbia Sportswear Company price-consensus-chart | Columbia Sportswear Company Quote
Columbia Sportswear has a PEG ratio of 0.75, compared with 2.05 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Columbia Sportswear Company PEG Ratio (TTM)
Columbia Sportswear Company peg-ratio-ttm | Columbia Sportswear Company Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.
Zacks' Top Picks to Cash in on Artificial Intelligence
In 2021, this world-changing technology is projected to generate $327.5 billion in revenue. Now Shark Tank star and billionaire investor Mark Cuban says AI will create "the world's first trillionaires." Zacks' urgent special report reveals 3 AI picks investors need to know about today.
See 3 Artificial Intelligence Stocks With Extreme Upside Potential>>