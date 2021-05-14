Back to top

New Strong Buy Stocks for May 14th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

General Motors Company (GM - Free Report) : This designer, builder and seller of cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.6% over the last 60 days.

L Brands, Inc. (LB - Free Report) : This retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products and accessories has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.3% over the last 60 days.

Oshkosh Corporation (OSK - Free Report) : This manufacturer and marketer of access equipment, specialty vehicles and truck bodies has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.5% over the last 60 days.

Ameris Bancorp (ABCB - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Ameris Bank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 25.1% over the last 60 days.

Hancock Whitney Corporation (HWC - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.6% over the last 60 days.

