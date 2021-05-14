We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Buy Stocks for May 14th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
General Motors Company (GM - Free Report) : This designer, builder and seller of cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.6% over the last 60 days.
General Motors Company Price and Consensus
General Motors Company price-consensus-chart | General Motors Company Quote
L Brands, Inc. (LB - Free Report) : This retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products and accessories has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.3% over the last 60 days.
L Brands, Inc. Price and Consensus
L Brands, Inc. price-consensus-chart | L Brands, Inc. Quote
Oshkosh Corporation (OSK - Free Report) : This manufacturer and marketer of access equipment, specialty vehicles and truck bodies has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.5% over the last 60 days.
Oshkosh Corporation Price and Consensus
Oshkosh Corporation price-consensus-chart | Oshkosh Corporation Quote
Ameris Bancorp (ABCB - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Ameris Bank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 25.1% over the last 60 days.
Ameris Bancorp Price and Consensus
Ameris Bancorp price-consensus-chart | Ameris Bancorp Quote
Hancock Whitney Corporation (HWC - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.6% over the last 60 days.
Hancock Whitney Corporation Price and Consensus
Hancock Whitney Corporation price-consensus-chart | Hancock Whitney Corporation Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
Time to Invest in Legal Marijuana
If you’re looking for big gains, there couldn’t be a better time to get in on a young industry primed to skyrocket from $17.7 billion back in 2019 to an expected $73.6 billion by 2027.
After a clean sweep of 6 election referendums in 5 states, pot is now legal in 36 states plus D.C. Federal legalization is expected soon and that could be a still greater bonanza for investors. Even before the latest wave of legalization, Zacks Investment Research has recommended pot stocks that have shot up as high as +285.9%
You’re invited to check out Zacks’ Marijuana Moneymakers: An Investor’s Guide. It features a timely Watch List of pot stocks and ETFs with exceptional growth potential.
Today, Download Marijuana Moneymakers FREE >>