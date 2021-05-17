We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Buy Stocks for May 17th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (AOSL - Free Report) : This company that designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.7% over the last 60 days.
Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited Price and Consensus
Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited price-consensus-chart | Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited Quote
Diodes Incorporated (DIOD - Free Report) : This company that focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.4% over the last 60 days.
Diodes Incorporated Price and Consensus
Diodes Incorporated price-consensus-chart | Diodes Incorporated Quote
Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (LL - Free Report) : This multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.3% over the last 60 days.
Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc Price and Consensus
Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc price-consensus-chart | Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc Quote
Owens & Minor, Inc. (OMI - Free Report) : This healthcare solutions company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.9% over the last 60 days.
Owens & Minor, Inc. Price and Consensus
Owens & Minor, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Owens & Minor, Inc. Quote
Rush Enterprises, Inc. (RUSHA - Free Report) : This integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.4% over the last 60 days.
Rush Enterprises, Inc. Price and Consensus
Rush Enterprises, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Rush Enterprises, Inc. Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
