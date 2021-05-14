We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for May 14th
Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, May 14th:
Herc Holdings Inc. (HRI - Free Report) : This company that through its subsidiary Herc Rentals Inc. provides equipment rental suppliers carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 36.6% over the last 60 days.
Herc Holdings Inc. Price and Consensus
Herc Holdings Inc. price-consensus-chart | Herc Holdings Inc. Quote
Herc Holdings has a PEG ratio of 0.41 compared with 1.78 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Herc Holdings Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
Herc Holdings Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Herc Holdings Inc. Quote
MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (MTSI - Free Report) : This company that provides analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.9% over the last 60 days.
MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus
MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. Quote
MACOM Technology Solutions has a PEG ratio of 0.66 compared with 1.89 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. Quote
Westlake Chemical Corporation (WLK - Free Report) : This vertically integrated international manufacturer and supplier of petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated products carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 58.6% over the last 60 days.
Westlake Chemical Corporation Price and Consensus
Westlake Chemical Corporation price-consensus-chart | Westlake Chemical Corporation Quote
Westlake Chemical has a PEG ratio of 0.25 compared with 0.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Westlake Chemical Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)
Westlake Chemical Corporation peg-ratio-ttm | Westlake Chemical Corporation Quote
Tecnoglass Inc. (TGLS - Free Report) : This company that is engaged in manufacturing and selling architectural glass and windows and aluminum products carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.8% over the last 60 days.
Tecnoglass Inc. Price and Consensus
Tecnoglass Inc. price-consensus-chart | Tecnoglass Inc. Quote
Tecnoglass has a PEG ratio of 0.69 compared with 1.21 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Tecnoglass Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
Tecnoglass Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Tecnoglass Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.
Time to Invest in Legal Marijuana
If you’re looking for big gains, there couldn’t be a better time to get in on a young industry primed to skyrocket from $17.7 billion back in 2019 to an expected $73.6 billion by 2027.
After a clean sweep of 6 election referendums in 5 states, pot is now legal in 36 states plus D.C. Federal legalization is expected soon and that could be a still greater bonanza for investors. Even before the latest wave of legalization, Zacks Investment Research has recommended pot stocks that have shot up as high as +285.9%
You’re invited to check out Zacks’ Marijuana Moneymakers: An Investor’s Guide. It features a timely Watch List of pot stocks and ETFs with exceptional growth potential.
Today, Download Marijuana Moneymakers FREE >>