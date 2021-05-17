Back to top

Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for May 17th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, May 17th:

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (AAWW - Free Report) : This company that through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 55.9% over the last 60 days.

 

Atlas Air Worldwide has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.08, compared with 17.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

 

Owens & Minor, Inc. (OMI - Free Report) : This global healthcare solutions company has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 7.9% over the last 60 days.

 

Owens & Minor has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.97, compared with 13.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

 

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (MCBS - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Metro City Bank has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 15.8% over the last 60 days.

 

MetroCity Bankshares has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.52, compared with 12.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

 

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK - Free Report) : This global shipping company providing worldwide seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising more than 100% over the last 60 days.

 

Star Bulk Carriers has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.39, compared with 9.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

 

