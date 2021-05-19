We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for May 18th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, May 18th:
BRT Apartments Corp. (BRT - Free Report) : This real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.3% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 4.84%, compared with the industry average of 3.23%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.60%.
Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV - Free Report) : This commercial and retail banking products and services provider has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.9% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.68%, compared with the industry average of 1.92%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.82%.
CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (CF - Free Report) : This manufacturer and seller of hydrogen and nitrogen products for clean energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial applications has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 44.3% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.20%, compared with the industry average of 0.12%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.40%.
Cummins Inc. (CMI - Free Report) : This company that designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.7% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.03%, compared with the industry average of 0.77%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.88%.
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.
