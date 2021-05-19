We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for May 18th
Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, May 18th:
Tecnoglass Inc. (TGLS - Free Report) : This company that is engaged in manufacturing and selling architectural glass and windows and aluminum products carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.8% over the last 60 days.
Tecnoglass has a PEG ratio of 0.75 compared with 1.22 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (MTSI - Free Report) : This company that provides analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.9% over the last 60 days.
MACOM Technology Solutions has a PEG ratio of 0.67 compared with 1.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Herc Holdings Inc. (HRI - Free Report) : This company that through its subsidiary Herc Rentals Inc. provides equipment rental suppliers carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 36.6% over the last 60 days.
Herc Holdings has a PEG ratio of 0.43 compared with 2.65 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (LL - Free Report) : This company that, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.3% over the last 60 days.
Lumber Liquidators has a PEG ratio of 0.77 compared with 1.22 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.
