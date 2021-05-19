Back to top

Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for May 18th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, May 18th:

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (GPI - Free Report) : This company that sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 7.7% over the last 60 days.

 

Group 1 Automotive has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.80, compared with 13.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

 

Medallion Financial Corp. (MFIN - Free Report) : This company that acquires, and services loans that finance taxi medallions and various types of commercial businesses has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 40% over the last 60 days.

 

Medallion Financial has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.13, compared with 13.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

 

First Internet Bancorp (INBK - Free Report) : This company that provides commercial and retail banking products and services has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 19.4% over the last 60 days.

 

First Internet Bancorp has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.75, compared with 12.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

 

Trinseo S.A. (TSE - Free Report) : This materials company that manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 49.6% over the last 60 days.

 

Trinseo has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.99, compared with 15.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

 

auto-tires-trucks consumer-discretionary finance