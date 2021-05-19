Back to top

Image: Shutterstock

New Strong Buy Stocks for May 19th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

L Brands, Inc. (LB - Free Report) : This retailer of home fragrance products, body care products and more has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 30.2% over the last 60 days.

Macy's, Inc. (M - Free Report) : This omnichannel retail organization that operates stores, websites, and mobile applications has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.2% over the last 60 days.

Stellantis N.V. (STLA - Free Report) : This company that engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, distribution, and sale of passenger vehicles, pickup trucks, SUVs, and light commercial vehicles has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.9% over the last 60 days.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT - Free Report) : This company that develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 37.4% over the last 60 days.

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (BSET - Free Report) : This company that engages in the manufacture, marketing, and retail of home furnishings has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.8% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

