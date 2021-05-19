We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Shutterstock
New Strong Buy Stocks for May 19th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
L Brands, Inc. (LB - Free Report) : This retailer of home fragrance products, body care products and more has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 30.2% over the last 60 days.
L Brands, Inc. Price and Consensus
L Brands, Inc. price-consensus-chart | L Brands, Inc. Quote
Macy's, Inc. (M - Free Report) : This omnichannel retail organization that operates stores, websites, and mobile applications has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.2% over the last 60 days.
Macy's, Inc. Price and Consensus
Macy's, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Macy's, Inc. Quote
Stellantis N.V. (STLA - Free Report) : This company that engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, distribution, and sale of passenger vehicles, pickup trucks, SUVs, and light commercial vehicles has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.9% over the last 60 days.
Stellantis N.V. Price and Consensus
Stellantis N.V. price-consensus-chart | Stellantis N.V. Quote
The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT - Free Report) : This company that develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 37.4% over the last 60 days.
The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Price and Consensus
The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company price-consensus-chart | The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Quote
Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (BSET - Free Report) : This company that engages in the manufacture, marketing, and retail of home furnishings has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.8% over the last 60 days.
Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated Price and Consensus
Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated price-consensus-chart | Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
