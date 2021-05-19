In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for May 19th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, May 19th:
L Brands, Inc. (LB - Free Report) : This retailer of home fragrance products, body care products and more has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 30.2% over the last 60 days.
L Brands’ shares gained 8.4% over the last one month against the S&P 500’s decline of 0.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Macy's, Inc. (M - Free Report) : This omnichannel retail organization that operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.2% over the last 60 days.
Macy's shares gained 19.3% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT - Free Report) : This tires and related products manufacturer and seller has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 37.4% over the last 60 days.
Goodyear Tire’s shares gained 13.5% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
The Children's Place, Inc. (PLCE - Free Report) : This children's specialty apparel retailer has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 25.1% over the last 60 days.
Children's Place’s shares gained 27.0% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
