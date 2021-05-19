Back to top

Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for May 19th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, May 19th:

Flushing Financial Corporation (FFIC - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Flushing Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.5% over the last 60 days.

 

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 3.59%, compared with the industry average of 2.35%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.85%.

 

American National Bankshares Inc. (AMNB - Free Report) : This bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13% over the last 60 days.

 

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.12%, compared with the industry average of 1.92%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.17%.

 

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (NFBK - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Northfield Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.6% over the last 60 days.

 

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.09%, compared with the industry average of 2.35%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.69%.

 

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (FCF - Free Report) : This financial holding company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.8% over the last 60 days.

 

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.04%, compared with the industry average of 2.01%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.06%.

 

