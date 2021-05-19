We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for May 19th
Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, May 19th:
Columbia Sportswear Company (COLM - Free Report) : This company that designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.5% over the last 60 days.
Columbia Sportswear has a PEG ratio of 0.76 compared with 2.13 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
L Brands, Inc. (LB - Free Report) : This retailer of home fragrance products, body care products, soaps and sanitizers, and more carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 30.2% over the last 60 days.
L Brands has a PEG ratio of 0.98, compared with 1.72 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
AutoNation, Inc. (AN - Free Report) : This automotive retailer carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 27.7% over the last 60 days.
AutoNation has a PEG ratio of 0.89, compared with 1.03 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (MTSI - Free Report) : This designer and manufacturer of analog semiconductor solutions carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.9% over the last 60 days.
MACOM Technology has a PEG ratio of 0.67, compared with 1.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.
