New Strong Buy Stocks for May 20th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ - Free Report) : This company that acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.8% over the last 60 days.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (PAG - Free Report) : This diversified transportation services company that operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.4% over the last 60 days.

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (BCBP - Free Report) : This bank holding company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 26.4% over the last 60 days.

Owens Corning OC : This manufacturer and marketer of a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.8% over the last 60 days.

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (MCBS - Free Report) : This banking products and services provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.8% over the last 60 days.

