Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for May 20th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, May 20th:

Herc Holdings Inc. (HRI - Free Report) : This company that through its subsidiary Herc Rentals Inc. provides equipment rental suppliers carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 36.6% over the last 60 days.

 

Herc Holdings Inc. Price and Consensus

Herc Holdings Inc. Price and Consensus

Herc Holdings Inc. price-consensus-chart | Herc Holdings Inc. Quote

 

Herc Holdings has a PEG ratio of 0.41 compared with 2.67 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

 

Herc Holdings Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Herc Holdings Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Herc Holdings Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Herc Holdings Inc. Quote

 

Discover Financial Services (DFS - Free Report) : This direct banking and payment services company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 42.6% over the last 60 days.

 

Discover Financial Services Price and Consensus

Discover Financial Services Price and Consensus

Discover Financial Services price-consensus-chart | Discover Financial Services Quote

 

Discover Financial has a PEG ratio of 0.16 compared with 0.51 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

 

Discover Financial Services PEG Ratio (TTM)

Discover Financial Services PEG Ratio (TTM)

Discover Financial Services peg-ratio-ttm | Discover Financial Services Quote

 

L Brands, Inc. (LB - Free Report) : This company that operates as a retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products and accessories carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 30.2% over the last 60 days.

 

L Brands, Inc. Price and Consensus

L Brands, Inc. Price and Consensus

L Brands, Inc. price-consensus-chart | L Brands, Inc. Quote

 

L Brands has a PEG ratio of 0.95 compared with 1.69 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

 

L Brands, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

L Brands, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

L Brands, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | L Brands, Inc. Quote

 

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (MTSI - Free Report) : This company that provides analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.9% over the last 60 days.

 

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. Quote

 

MACOM Technology Solutions has a PEG ratio of 0.70 compared with 1.95 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

 

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.

Breakout Biotech Stocks with Triple-Digit Profit Potential

The biotech sector is projected to surge beyond $775 billion by 2024 as scientists develop treatments for thousands of diseases. They’re also finding ways to edit the human genome to literally erase our vulnerability to these diseases.

Zacks has just released Century of Biology: 7 Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now to help investors profit from 7 stocks poised for outperformance. Our recent biotech recommendations have produced gains of +50%, +83% and +164% in as little as 2 months. The stocks in this report could perform even better.

See these 7 breakthrough stocks now>>


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Discover Financial Services (DFS) - free report >>

L Brands, Inc. (LB) - free report >>

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (MTSI) - free report >>

Herc Holdings Inc. (HRI) - free report >>

Published in

finance retail semiconductor transportation