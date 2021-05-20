We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Shutterstock
Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for May 20th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, May 20th:
Vale S.A. (VALE - Free Report) : This producer and seller of iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 22.3% over the last 60 days.
Vale S.A. Price and Consensus
Vale S.A. price-consensus-chart | Vale S.A. Quote
Vale has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.18, compared with 6.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Vale S.A. PE Ratio (TTM)
Vale S.A. pe-ratio-ttm | Vale S.A. Quote
MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (MCBS - Free Report) : This bank holding company has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 15.8% over the last 60 days.
MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. Price and Consensus
MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. price-consensus-chart | MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. Quote
MetroCity Bankshares has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.50, compared with 12.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. Quote
BCB Bancorp, Inc. (BCBP - Free Report) : This company that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 26.4% over the last 60 days.
BCB Bancorp, Inc. NJ Price and Consensus
BCB Bancorp, Inc. NJ price-consensus-chart | BCB Bancorp, Inc. NJ Quote
BCB Bancorp has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.97, compared with 11.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
BCB Bancorp, Inc. NJ PE Ratio (TTM)
BCB Bancorp, Inc. NJ pe-ratio-ttm | BCB Bancorp, Inc. NJ Quote
Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (AAWW - Free Report) : This outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services provider has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 55.9% over the last 60 days.
Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Price and Consensus
Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings price-consensus-chart | Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Quote
Atlas Air has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.15, compared with 17.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings PE Ratio (TTM)
Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings pe-ratio-ttm | Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.
Breakout Biotech Stocks with Triple-Digit Profit Potential
The biotech sector is projected to surge beyond $775 billion by 2024 as scientists develop treatments for thousands of diseases. They’re also finding ways to edit the human genome to literally erase our vulnerability to these diseases.
Zacks has just released Century of Biology: 7 Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now to help investors profit from 7 stocks poised for outperformance. Our recent biotech recommendations have produced gains of +50%, +83% and +164% in as little as 2 months. The stocks in this report could perform even better.
See these 7 breakthrough stocks now>>