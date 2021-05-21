We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for May 21st
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, May 21st:
A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (AMRK - Free Report) : This company that operates as a full-service precious metals trading company offering a wide array of products and services has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising more than 100% over the last 60 days.
A-Mark Precious Metals has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.66, compared with 9.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (BZH - Free Report) : This company that designs, builds and sells single family homes has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 36.4% over the last 60 days.
Beazer Homes has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.63, compared with 9.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Century Communities, Inc. (CCS - Free Report) : This home building and construction company has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising nearly 41% over the last 60 days.
Century Communities has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.50, compared with 9.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Waterstone Financial, Inc. (WSBF - Free Report) : This bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 33.7% over the last 60 days.
Waterstone Financial has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.50, compared with 14.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.
