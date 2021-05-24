We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for May 24th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, May 24th:
Target Corporation (TGT - Free Report) : This company that operates large-format general merchandise and food discount stores has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.8% over the last 60 days.
Target’s shares gained 10.5% over the last one month compared to S&P 500’s decline of 0.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (CPSI - Free Report) : This company that provides healthcare information technology solutions and services has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.6% over the last 60 days.
Computer Programs and Systems’ shares gained 8.9% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Standard Motor Products, Inc. (SMP - Free Report) : This leading independent manufacturer, distributor and marketer of replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.7% over the last 60 days.
Standard Motor Products’ shares gained 5.8% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Copart, Inc. (CPRT - Free Report) : This global leader in online vehicle auctions has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.6% over the last 60 days.
Copart’s shares gained 2.9% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
