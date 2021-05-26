We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Shutterstock
Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for May 25th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, May 25th:
WESCO International, Inc. (WCC - Free Report) : This business-to-business distribution, logistics, and supply chain solutions provider has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.5% over the last 60 days.
WESCO’s shares gained 46.7% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s growth of 0.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
The Children's Place, Inc. (PLCE - Free Report) : This children's specialty apparel retailer has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 78% over the last 60 days.
The Children's Place’s shares gained 24.8% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Oasis Petroleum Inc. (OAS - Free Report) : This independent exploration and production company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.
Oasis Petroleum’s shares gained 22.6% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Transcat, Inc. (TRNS - Free Report) : This calibration and laboratory instrument services provider has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.1% over the last 60 days.
Transcat’s shares gained 22.9% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.
