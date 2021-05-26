We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for May 25th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, May 25th:
Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (SID - Free Report) : This company that operates as an integrated steel producer has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising more than 100% over the last 60 days.
Siderurgica Nacional has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 2.95, compared with 5.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (AXL - Free Report) : This company that together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming products has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 10.5% over the last 60 days.
American Axle & Manufacturing has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.40, compared with 17.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Realogy Holdings Corp. (RLGY - Free Report) : This provider of real estate services has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 3.7% over the last 60 days.
Realogy Holdings has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.42, compared with 30.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Boise Cascade Company (BCC - Free Report) : This company that operates as a wood products manufacturer and building materials distributor has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising more than 100% over the last 60 days.
Boise Cascade has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.37, compared with 12.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
