We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Shutterstock
Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for May 26th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, May 26th:
EuroDry Ltd. (EDRY - Free Report) : This owner and operator of dry bulk vessels and provider of seaborne transportation for dry bulk cargoes has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.
EuroDry Ltd. Price and Consensus
EuroDry Ltd. price-consensus-chart | EuroDry Ltd. Quote
EuroDry’s shares gained 70.5% over the last one month compared to S&P 500’s rise of 0.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
EuroDry Ltd. Price
EuroDry Ltd. price | EuroDry Ltd. Quote
Valvoline Inc. (VVV - Free Report) : This producer and distributor of premium-branded automotive, commercial and industrial lubricants as well as automotive chemicals has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.8% over the last 60 days.
Valvoline Inc. Price and Consensus
Valvoline Inc. price-consensus-chart | Valvoline Inc. Quote
Valvoline’s shares gained 12.3% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Valvoline Inc. Price
Valvoline Inc. price | Valvoline Inc. Quote
Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (CCOI - Free Report) : This company that through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 36.5% over the last 60 days.
Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus
Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. Quote
Cogent Communications’ shares gained 8.7% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. Price
Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. price | Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. Quote
Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (NFBK - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Northfield Bank has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.6% over the last 60 days.
Northfield Bancorp, Inc. Price and Consensus
Northfield Bancorp, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Northfield Bancorp, Inc. Quote
Northfield Bancorp’s shares gained 1.5% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Northfield Bancorp, Inc. Price
Northfield Bancorp, Inc. price | Northfield Bancorp, Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.
+1,500% Growth: One of 2021’s Most Exciting Investment Opportunities
In addition to the stocks you read about above, would you like to see Zacks’ top picks to capitalize on the Internet of Things (IoT)? It is one of the fastest-growing technologies in history, with an estimated 77 billion devices to be connected by 2025. That works out to 127 new devices per second.
Zacks has released a special report to help you capitalize on the Internet of Things’s exponential growth. It reveals 4 under-the-radar stocks that could be some of the most profitable holdings in your portfolio in 2021 and beyond.
Click here to download this report FREE >>