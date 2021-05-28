We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Buy Stocks for May 28th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Cummins Inc. (CMI - Free Report) : This company that designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.2% over the last 60 days.
Cummins Inc. Price and Consensus
Cummins Inc. price-consensus-chart | Cummins Inc. Quote
Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LPX - Free Report) : This company that manufactures and markets building products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 87.5% over the last 60 days.
LouisianaPacific Corporation Price and Consensus
LouisianaPacific Corporation price-consensus-chart | LouisianaPacific Corporation Quote
Urban Outfitters, Inc. (URBN - Free Report) : This retailer and wholesaler of general consumer products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 42.2% over the last 60 days.
Urban Outfitters, Inc. Price and Consensus
Urban Outfitters, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Urban Outfitters, Inc. Quote
Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (CBRL - Free Report) : This developer and operator of restaurants along with a gift shop has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 53.7% over the last 60 days.
Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. Price and Consensus
Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. Quote
Diodes Incorporated (DIOD - Free Report) : This company that designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.4% over the last 60 days.
Diodes Incorporated Price and Consensus
Diodes Incorporated price-consensus-chart | Diodes Incorporated Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
Zacks Names “Single Best Pick to Double”
From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.
You know this company from its past glory days, but few would expect that it’s poised for a monster turnaround. Fresh from a successful repositioning and flush with A-list celeb endorsements, it could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in a little more than 9 months and Nvidia which boomed +175.9% in one year.
Free: See Our Top Stock and 4 Runners Up >>