We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for May 28th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, May 28th:
Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (CCOI - Free Report) : This company that through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 36.5% over the last 60 days.
Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus
Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. Quote
Cogent Communications’ shares gained 8.9% over the last one month compared to S&P 500’s rise of 0.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. Price
Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. price | Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. Quote
Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (GPMT - Free Report) : This company that focuses primarily on directly originating, investing in and managing senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.4% over the last 60 days.
Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. Price and Consensus
Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. price-consensus-chart | Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. Quote
Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s shares gained 6.9% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. Price
Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. price | Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. Quote
Veritex Holdings, Inc. (VBTX - Free Report) :This bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 25.5% over the last 60 days.
Veritex Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus
Veritex Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Veritex Holdings, Inc. Quote
Veritex Holdings’ shares gained 5.2% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Veritex Holdings, Inc. Price
Veritex Holdings, Inc. price | Veritex Holdings, Inc. Quote
Urban Outfitters, Inc. (URBN - Free Report) : This innovative specialty retailer and wholesaler which offers a variety of lifestyle merchandise has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 42.2% over the last 60 days.
Urban Outfitters, Inc. Price and Consensus
Urban Outfitters, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Urban Outfitters, Inc. Quote
Urban Outfitters’ shares gained 4.6% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Urban Outfitters, Inc. Price
Urban Outfitters, Inc. price | Urban Outfitters, Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.
Zacks Names “Single Best Pick to Double”
From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.
You know this company from its past glory days, but few would expect that it’s poised for a monster turnaround. Fresh from a successful repositioning and flush with A-list celeb endorsements, it could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in a little more than 9 months and Nvidia which boomed +175.9% in one year.
Free: See Our Top Stock and 4 Runners Up >>