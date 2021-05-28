We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for May 28th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, May 28th:
Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (GPMT - Free Report) : This company that originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.4% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 7.03%, compared with the industry average of 6.80%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 6.18%.
Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (CCOI - Free Report) : This high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services provider has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 36.5% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.18%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.11%.
American National Bankshares Inc. (AMNB - Free Report) : This provider of financial products and services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.8% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.11%, compared with the industry average of 1.93%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.17%.
Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (ORRF - Free Report) : This company that provides commercial banking and trust services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 23.4% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.85%, compared with the industry average of 1.94%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.17%.
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.
