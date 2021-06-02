We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New Strong Buy Stocks for June 1st
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Domtar Corporation (UFS - Free Report) : This company that designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 68.4% over the last 60 days.
Oshkosh Corporation (OSK - Free Report) : This company that designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.9% over the last 60 days.
Canon Inc. (CAJ - Free Report) : This company that manufactures and sells office multifunction devices, plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 28% over the last 60 days.
MYR Group Inc. (MYRG - Free Report) : This electrical construction services provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.3% over the last 60 days.
Olympic Steel, Inc. (ZEUS - Free Report) : This company that processes and distributes metal products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 77.5% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
