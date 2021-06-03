Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for June 2nd

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, June 1st:

Foot Locker, Inc. (FL - Free Report) : This athletic footwear and apparel retailer has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.2% over the last 60 days.

 

Foot Locker, Inc. Price and Consensus

Foot Locker, Inc. Price and Consensus

Foot Locker, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Foot Locker, Inc. Quote

 

Foot Locker’s shares gained 3.7% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s growth of 0.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

 

Foot Locker, Inc. Price

Foot Locker, Inc. Price

Foot Locker, Inc. price | Foot Locker, Inc. Quote

 

Cummins Inc. (CMI - Free Report) : This company that designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.2% over the last 60 days.

 

Cummins Inc. Price and Consensus

Cummins Inc. Price and Consensus

Cummins Inc. price-consensus-chart | Cummins Inc. Quote

 

Cummins’ shares gained 3.1% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

 

Cummins Inc. Price

Cummins Inc. Price

Cummins Inc. price | Cummins Inc. Quote

 

Veritiv Corporation (VRTV - Free Report) : This business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 66.7% over the last 60 days.

 

Veritiv Corporation Price and Consensus

Veritiv Corporation Price and Consensus

Veritiv Corporation price-consensus-chart | Veritiv Corporation Quote

 

Veritiv Corp’s shares gained 47% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

 

Veritiv Corporation Price

Veritiv Corporation Price

Veritiv Corporation price | Veritiv Corporation Quote

 

Dillard's, Inc. (DDS - Free Report) : This retail department stores  operator has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

 

Dillards, Inc. Price and Consensus

Dillards, Inc. Price and Consensus

Dillards, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Dillards, Inc. Quote

 

Dillard's shares gained 27.6% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

 

Dillards, Inc. Price

Dillards, Inc. Price

Dillards, Inc. price | Dillards, Inc. Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

Zacks Names “Single Best Pick to Double”

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

You know this company from its past glory days, but few would expect that it’s poised for a monster turnaround. Fresh from a successful repositioning and flush with A-list celeb endorsements, it could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in a little more than 9 months and Nvidia which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Free: See Our Top Stock and 4 Runners Up >>


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Cummins Inc. (CMI) - free report >>

Foot Locker, Inc. (FL) - free report >>

Dillards, Inc. (DDS) - free report >>

Veritiv Corporation (VRTV) - free report >>

Published in

communications consumer-discretionary retail