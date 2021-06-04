We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for June 3rd
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, June 3rd:
Financial Institutions, Inc. (FISI - Free Report) : This holding company that provides banking and financial services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.6% over the last 60 days.
Financial Institutions, Inc. Price and Consensus
Financial Institutions, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Financial Institutions, Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 3.37%, compared with the industry average of 1.94%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.55%.
Financial Institutions, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Financial Institutions, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Financial Institutions, Inc. Quote
Caleres, Inc. CAL: This retailer and wholesaler of footwear has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 53.9% over the last 60 days.
Caleres, Inc. Price and Consensus
Caleres, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Caleres, Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.02%, compared with the industry average of 0.83%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 1.50%.
Caleres, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Caleres, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Caleres, Inc. Quote
Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV - Free Report) : This commercial and retail banking products and services provider has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 16% over the last 60 days.
Synovus Financial Corp. Price and Consensus
Synovus Financial Corp. price-consensus-chart | Synovus Financial Corp. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.70%, compared with the industry average of 1.93%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.82%.
Synovus Financial Corp. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Synovus Financial Corp. dividend-yield-ttm | Synovus Financial Corp. Quote
OP Bancorp (OPBK - Free Report) : This bank holding company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.7% over the last 60 days.
OP Bancorp Price and Consensus
OP Bancorp price-consensus-chart | OP Bancorp Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.62%, compared with the industry average of 1.23%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.14%.
OP Bancorp Dividend Yield (TTM)
OP Bancorp dividend-yield-ttm | OP Bancorp Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.
Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America
A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.
The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”
Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 7 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.
Download FREE: How to Profit from Trillions on Spending for Infrastructure >>