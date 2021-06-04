Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for June 3rd

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, June 3rd:

Caleres, Inc. (CAL - Free Report) : This retailer and wholesaler of footwear has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 53.9% over the last 60 days.

 

Caleres’ shares gained 12.9% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s growth of 1.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

 

EPR Properties (EPR - Free Report) : This out of home leisure and recreational reit has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.3% over the last 60 days.

 

EPR Properties’ shares gained 14.3% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

 

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (DKS - Free Report) : This sporting goods retailer has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 58.1% over the last 60 days.

 

DICK'S Sporting Goods’ shares gained 10.8% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

 

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA - Free Report) : This visual computing company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.5% over the last 60 days.

 

NVIDIA’s shares gained 16.9% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

