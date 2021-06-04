Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for June 4th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, June 4th:

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (BZH - Free Report) : This company that designs and builds single-family homes has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 36.4% over the last 60 days.

 

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. Price and Consensus

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. Price and Consensus

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Beazer Homes USA, Inc. Quote

 

Beazer Homes has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.69, compared with 9.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

 

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Beazer Homes USA, Inc. Quote

 

Century Communities, Inc. (CCS - Free Report) : This home building and construction company has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising nearly 41% over the last 60 days.

 

Century Communities, Inc. Price and Consensus

Century Communities, Inc. Price and Consensus

Century Communities, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Century Communities, Inc. Quote

 

Century Communities has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.50, compared with 9.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

 

Century Communities, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Century Communities, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Century Communities, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Century Communities, Inc. Quote

 

Level One Bancorp, Inc. (LEVL - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Level One Bank has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 51.4% over the last 60 days.

 

Level One Bancorp, Inc. Price and Consensus

Level One Bancorp, Inc. Price and Consensus

Level One Bancorp, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Level One Bancorp, Inc. Quote

 

Level One Bancorp has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.46, compared with 11.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

 

Level One Bancorp, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Level One Bancorp, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Level One Bancorp, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Level One Bancorp, Inc. Quote

 

Meritage Homes Corporation (MTH - Free Report) : This company that designs and builds single-family homes has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 28.7% over the last 60 days.

 

Meritage Homes Corporation Price and Consensus

Meritage Homes Corporation Price and Consensus

Meritage Homes Corporation price-consensus-chart | Meritage Homes Corporation Quote

 

Meritage Homes has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.06, compared with 9.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

 

Meritage Homes Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)

Meritage Homes Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)

Meritage Homes Corporation pe-ratio-ttm | Meritage Homes Corporation Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was hand-picked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2020. Each comes from a different sector and has unique qualities and catalysts that could fuel exceptional growth.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (BZH) - free report >>

Century Communities, Inc. (CCS) - free report >>

Meritage Homes Corporation (MTH) - free report >>

Level One Bancorp, Inc. (LEVL) - free report >>

Published in

construction finance