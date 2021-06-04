In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for June 4th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, June 4th:
Ferro Corporation (FOE - Free Report) : This company that produces and markets specialty materials has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.6% over the last 60 days.
Ferro Corp’s shares gained 25.3% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s growth of 0.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL - Free Report) : This online advertising services provider has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 29.1% over the last 60 days.
Google’s shares gained 1.5% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
LCI Industries (LCII - Free Report) : This company that manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles and adjacent industries has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.2% over the last 60 days.
LCI Industries’ shares gained 2.9% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA - Free Report) : This retailer of beauty products has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 24.9% over the last 60 days.
Ulta Beauty’s shares gained 4.4% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
