We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for June 4th
Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, June 4th:
Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (BSET - Free Report) : This company that engages in the manufacture, marketing, and retail of home furnishings carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.3% over the last 60 days.
Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated Price and Consensus
Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated price-consensus-chart | Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated Quote
Bassett Furniture has a PEG ratio of 1.02 compared with 1.51 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated PEG Ratio (TTM)
Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated peg-ratio-ttm | Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated Quote
Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL - Free Report) : This online advertising services provider carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 29.1% over the last 60 days.
Alphabet Inc. Price and Consensus
Alphabet Inc. price-consensus-chart | Alphabet Inc. Quote
Alphabet has a PEG ratio of 1.45, compared with 2.19 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Alphabet Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
Alphabet Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Alphabet Inc. Quote
Tennant Company (TNC - Free Report) : This company that designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.2% over the last 60 days.
Tennant Company Price and Consensus
Tennant Company price-consensus-chart | Tennant Company Quote
Tennant has a PEG ratio of 1.92, compared with 3.02 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Tennant Company PEG Ratio (TTM)
Tennant Company peg-ratio-ttm | Tennant Company Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.
5 Stocks Set to Double
Each was hand-picked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2020. Each comes from a different sector and has unique qualities and catalysts that could fuel exceptional growth.
Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.
Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>