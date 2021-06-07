We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for June 7th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, June 7th:
Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (ZM - Free Report) : This provider of video and web conferencing services has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 27% over the last 60 days.
Zoom Video’s shares gained 16.5% over the last one month compared to S&P 500’s rise of 1.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Digital Turbine, Inc. (APPS - Free Report) :This company that through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 40.5% over the last 60 days.
Digital Turbine’s shares gained 12.8% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Hibbett Sports, Inc. (HIBB - Free Report) :This company that operates sporting goods stores in small and mid-sized markets has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 70% over the last 60 days.
Hibbett Sports’ shares gained 4.3% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (EXPD - Free Report) : This leading provider of global logistics solutions has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.4% over the last 60 days.
Expeditors International of Washington’s shares gained 3.4% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.
