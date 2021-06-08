We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for June 7th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, June 7th:
BRT Apartments Corp. (BRT - Free Report) : This real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 4.85%, compared with the industry average of 3.19%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.60%.
Flushing Financial Corporation (FFIC - Free Report) : This banking products and services provider has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.8% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.61%, compared with the industry average of 2.34%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.85%.
International Paper Company (IP - Free Report) : This paper and packaging company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.8% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.17%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.19%.
Luxfer Holdings PLC (LXFR - Free Report) : This company that designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.4% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.21%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.45%.
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.
