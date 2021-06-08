We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New Strong Buy Stocks for June 8th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Altice USA, Inc. (ATUS - Free Report) : This provider of broadband communications and video services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 36.8% over the last 60 days.
Altice USA, Inc. Price and Consensus
Altice USA, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Altice USA, Inc. Quote
BRP Inc. (DOOO - Free Report) : This designer, developer and manufacturer of recreational vehicles has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.2% over the last 60 days.
BRP Inc. Price and Consensus
BRP Inc. price-consensus-chart | BRP Inc. Quote
Conn's, Inc. (CONN - Free Report) : This specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 23.9% over the last 60 days.
Conns, Inc. Price and Consensus
Conns, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Conns, Inc. Quote
Foot Locker, Inc. (FL - Free Report) : This retailer of athletically inspired shoes and apparel has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.2% over the last 60 days.
Foot Locker, Inc. Price and Consensus
Foot Locker, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Foot Locker, Inc. Quote
General Motors Company (GM - Free Report) : This designer and manufacturer of passenger cars, crossover vehicles, and light trucks, sport utility vehicles, vans and other vehicles has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.3% over the last 60 days.
General Motors Company Price and Consensus
General Motors Company price-consensus-chart | General Motors Company Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
